By Omodele Adigun

To further help women realise their personal and business potentials, Wema Bank Plc again partnered with SheCan Nigeria on a Skills Acquisition Program at Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The Skils Acquisition Program, which kicked off on 18 August 2021, came immediately after the SheCan Conference 2021 at Muson Centre Lagos themed “SheCan Do More”.

The program saw over 1,000 women benefit from vocational training exercises designed to equip them with basic skills that could help boost their financial status.

The training included general classes on Business Empowerment, Digital Marketing, Advantages of Effective Marketing, Networking and Product Promotion, to mention a few.

There were also Group Classes that catered to the various entrepreneurial skills. The training included lessons on waste-to-wealth, bead making, hair/wig making, hat making, make-up, catering with a focus on pastries/baking. There were also classes in antiseptic, petroleum jelly and insecticide, production and olive oil, shampoo, liquid toilet soap, air freshener making.

Among the dignitaries at the program were the Keegbo Atikori of Ijebu Igbo, Alayeluwa Oba Ibitoye Solaja, the Chairman Ijebu North Local Government, Omobolaji Odusanya, among others.

Abiola Nejo, Head of Gender Banking, Wema Bank, said “a major takeout from the program was to help every woman realize that she can do more irrespective of her background, gender, education, and career.”

