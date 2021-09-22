The project is proposed to be a six-floor mall with two entrance/exit points and a delivery access. The building has been oriented to enhance visibility from a far distance along Akerele Street. It is designed to be a landmark edifice with pharmacy stores, grocery stores, fashion boutiques, eateries/ restaurants, sports club, gymnasium, and cinema halls with ample parking spaces to cater to the patrons of the edifice. Other facilities include co-working spaces, roof top lounges/ clubs, and electronic stores.

The development is expected to commence before the end of the year and should be completed by the end of 2023. According to Managing Director of WEMABOD, Yemi Ejidiran, the proposed shopping complex portends a good opportunity for residents in Surulere area to be able to have retail, entertainment activities in a decent environment. Ejidiran noted that the real estate development space in Nigeria has taken serious dimension due to lack of first grade retail developments in the country. The joint venture agreement was signed by WEMA- BOD Managing Director, Oluyemi Ejidiran and WEM- ABOD Chairman, Board of Directors, Owudunni Opayemi, while CEO, Media Infrastructural Development, Olumide Akinsanya and Chief Operating Officer, Olatokunbo Sadiku, represented Median Infrastructure Development.