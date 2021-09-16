American TV host , Wendy Williams has tested positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19 and has postponed her show until Oct. 4 after recovery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a vaccine breakthrough infection happens when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with COVID–19.

The TV host is currently undergoing quarantine.

“The Wendy Williams Show” took to her show official Instagram account @wendyshow, to announce that the daytime host, 57, is battling a “breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,”

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols.

“We expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on Monday, Oct. 4.” statement reads.

Williams is an American broadcaster, media personality, businesswoman, and writer, who has hosted the nationally syndicated television talk show ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ since 2008.(NAN)

