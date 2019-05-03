Werder Bremen are prepared to pay as much as €9million for Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem.

Awaziem could be set for a permanent transfer away from FC Porto when his loan spell with Turkish side Rizespor comes to an end.

Awaziem has emerged as one of the promising defenders in Turkey this season following his loan move to Rizespor.

Since his signing he has been ever present for the team and they have moved from battling the drop to pushing for a spot in next season Europa League with Awaziem playing a starring role.

His form has interest French Ligue 1 side Lyon and Bundesliga side, Werder Bremen, who, according to reports in France and Germany, have already contacted the camp of the Nigeria international.