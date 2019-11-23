Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Prof. Richard Kimbir has said that the institution has put adequate measures in place to address security challenges faced by students and staff within and outside the university.

Kimbir who stated this while briefing newsmen as part of activities to mark his two years in office said one of the measures taken was the introduction of E-identity card which enables anyone to identify staff and students’ status with ease.

He explained further that the Security Department of the institution had been supplied with modern security gadgets and is also partnering with the state police Command and other security agencies for quick response in times of emergencies.

The VC said perimeter fencing of the campus had also commenced to guard against trespass and encroachment of the university land. He said new hostels have been built and completed while the old existing ones have also been renovated to ease accommodation problems.

He disclosed that the university has also employed 50 youths from the host community as vigilante as part of its continued efforts to sustain host community vigilante group arrangement which assists with security around the host community.

Kimbir however lamented that despite all these efforts, attacks on students who reside in private hostels outside the campus have continued to challenge his administration even as he expressed the hope that the war against cultism would be won through diligent monitoring, counselling and sanctions.