The family of Gani Fawehinmi has expressed sadness and shock over the demise of Mohammed, eldest son of the late activist and legal icon.

“We’re all saddened and still in shock but will announce his funeral arrangements in due course after consultations with all relevant stakeholders,” eldest daughter of the late activist, Mrs Basirat Biobaku, spoke at a press conference in their residence at Ikeja GRA, Lagos, yesterday.

Mohammed died after a brief illness at a Lagos hospital at the age of 52 on Wednesday night after he reportedly complained of breathing difficulties.

She stated that caused of death of Mohammed could not be ascertain yet due to fact that the family is yet to lay hand on the medical report.

She added that everything regarding the funeral arrangement would be delay till the eldest son of family, Saheed who is currently not in the country, return from America.

The late Mohammed obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

The deceased was chairman of Nigerian Weekly Law Reports. In 2003, he had a terrible accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to the wheel chair.

Meanwhile, Nigerians from different walks of life have continued to pay tribute. Among them were President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and Joe Okei-Odumakin.

Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, condoled with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in God, who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” the president said.

Governor Fayemi described the death as shocking, unfortunate and loss to the generality of Nigerians.

“It is a great loss not only to the late Fawehinmi’s family and the civil society organisations but also the masses whose rights he fought to protect.”

Fayemi said like his father, he was passionate about getting Nigeria to work better for the citizenry. He said he always sought a better Nigeria through constructive criticisms of the government.

“In spite of his health challenge, Mohammed continued in the acts of his father who also fought for the masses as their advocate.

“His vision, courage and patriotism were just like his father’s. His demise will definitely create a huge vacuum in the fight for the liberation of the masses.”

Similarly, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the passing of Mohammed as a colossal loss to the civil society movement in Nigeria. He said like his father, he stayed the course with his persistent fight for the rights of the Nigerian people and did not live under the shadows of his father as he had grown to become a dependable comrade.

“As a civil rights activist, he spent his life in the service of humanity and particularly for the emancipation of the Nigerian people. Mohammed Fawehinmi was as consistent as his father, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. He kept the flame of his father burning by fighting for the masses even on his wheelchair,” the governor said.

Asiwaju Tinubu, in a condolence message by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, in Lagos described him as a committed activist.

According to him, Mohammed, like his father, was a lawyer committed to engendering societal change and development through the instrumentality of the law.

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) noted that he had kept the activist’s fire of his dad burning since his passing.

“But for the incapacitation arising from his devastating road accident, Mohammed would surely have risen to the full stature of his potential.

“Even then, he refused to be constrained by his physical state or confined to the wheelchair.

“Rather, he continued to battle in court defending the poor, weak and oppressed Nigerians like his dad.

“Like his father also and like activists they both were, Mohammed also mounted the streets to agitate for democracy and good governance.”

•Brightly burning candle dimmed by death

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, president, Women Arise for Change Initiative described the deceased as a chip off the old block in every way.

“Mohammed attended rallies and kept the flame of activism burning in the Fawehinmi clan and indeed, the national circle of activists.

“He relegated the designs of a fateful accident aside and performed all his obligations creditably.

“We are devastated by the sudden death of our dear Mohammed Fawehinmi. This one death too many, was communicated to us quite early but the shock was arresting, alongside the need to find the best way for the immediate family to absorb the effect of this tragedy.”

She said that late Fawehinmi would be sorely missed and prayed that Almighty Allah would erase his shortcomings and grant him Aljanat Fridaus.

•Pity he died in his prime -Afenifere

This is as cchieftain of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Senator Femi Okurounmu, described the late Muhammed, who was among dignitaries at the GRA residence, said it was a pity he died in his prime.

“Mo’ It’s a pity you had to leave us so unexpectedly. You fought your condition valiantly but God Knows best we can’t question him Rest in peace, Your uncle.”

•Outstanding man -Pastor Ighodalo

In his tribute, Senior Pastor of Trinity House church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo said: “Muhammed was a very wonderful soul, he was a very outstanding man. He was very focused, very determined inspite of his personal challenges. He was a fighter for the masses, a man who wanted things done properly. He was a friend to us and would be greatly missed. His presence was always largely felt, may his soul and the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace”

Mr. Wahab Shittu expressed sadness over the untimely demise of Mohammed saying that the legal profession has lost one of its brightest members in his prime time.

Human rights activist, Femi Aborisade said “Muhammed, even after the death of his father, continued to fight for the masses of this country. In spite of his spinal-cord injury on wheelchair, he was always participating in protests and was not bothered about being teargassed and traumatised by security agencies.”

•Spirit of a Lion

Former head of chamber of Fawehinmi’s law firm, Mr. Ugwuzor Adindu said “Muhammed was my brother, I called him my general. You will not know we are not from the same mother. Throughout the time we were together in his father’s chamber, he gave me the power and courage to administer the office without any interference. Muhammed has the spirit of a Lion, even after the accident, he never gave up. He believed he was going to walk. His death is a great loss to all of us”.

Nnaemeka Amaechina, who had worked in Fawehinmi’s law firm said “Mohammed lived and loved life. He loved people and has a very good, sincere and loving heart. He imbibed the values of his father who was a human rights activist and stood for and with the people. He had regard for other people and has altruistic tendencies just like his late father.”

“He was very frank and bold like his father and would have fitted well into his the shoes he left but for the accident he had years back. I Pray that God will strengthen the family particularly the mother at this challenging times.”

Kalu: He played noble roles in advancing cause of people

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has lamented the passing of first child of late legal luminary and human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed, who died at the age of 52.

Describing the late Mohammed Fawehinmi as a cerebral lawyer and upright human rights activist, the former Governor condoled with the government and people of Ondo state over the sad loss.

While praying to God to grant the deceased eternal, Kalu urged the Fawehinmi family to be comforted in the remarkable life Mohammed Fawehinmi lived.

He said, “the death of the eldest child of late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed is shocking and painful.

“ The younger Fawehinmi in his life time played noble roles in advancing the cause of the people.

“He was successful in his profession and humanitarian gestures.

“ The deceased left behind good legacies worthy of emulation”.

Kalu prayed for the repose of the soul of Mohammed. Fawehinmi.

Great loss to legal profession –Lagos NBA chairman

Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Island branch, has described late Mohammed Fawehinmi as a thorough professional whose life represented excellence and hard work.

He said his death was a great loss to the legal profession.

The NBA chairman noted that Mohammed had the tenacity to rise above every challenge even physical challenge.

Uwanna said he was saddened by the demise of Mohammed and prayed for the repose of his soul and condoled those he left behind.

“We pray that the legacy of the Fawehinmis’ in the legal profession will not dewindle.

“We pray that it will shine very bright despite this setback,” the NBA chairman said.

Uwanna advised young lawyers to emulate the life and times of Mohammed in the legal profession and work hard to leave a mark in the profession.

According to him, the legal profession today is in a state where there is need to work hard to revive and rejuvenate its name.

“I think that all of us need to work hard and emulate the life and times of late Gani Fawehinmi and his son, Mohammed, who have done their part and passed on.

“We need to ensure that we contribute our own quota to the improvement and development of our profession. I think this is very critical,” Uwanna said.

Mohammed, the first son of late Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, was born on Feb. 21, 1969.

He had his primary education at Kotun Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos, and attended Federal Government College, Sokoto.

He was a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Lagos in 1991.

