National Vice-Chairman (South East) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ali Odefa, has said that the leadership of the party has commenced taking guided steps to resolve the lingering legal disputes in the party.

He said that the recent exclusion of their governorship candidate from the list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was a temporary setback which the party was already addressing.

“Our party is a law abiding party and we will always be on the side of the law. The non-inclusion of our candidate in the INEC list, so far, is just a temporary setback which will hopefully be corrected in the court in a short while to come.

“It is nothing to really worry about because the party is doing everything within the ambience of the law so that the court can see the true position of things and then, hopefully, we will be back on track”, he said.

Asked if the party has reached out to its members who have dragged them to court, he said: “The aspirants are human beings; they are adults; they’re mature people and I believe that they have their own minds. So, we’ve been reaching out to everybody. We have been talking to everybody. But people still work according to their minds.

“But I am sure that at the end of the day, it is still one big family. We will resolve our differences and forge ahead.”

