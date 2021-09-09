From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made an appeal to federal security agencies to provide the needed support during the conduct of its elections.

Commission Chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu made the appeal Thursday in his remarks during the third quarterly meeting between INEC and the Inter-Agency Conservative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Thursday in Abuja.

Thanking the security agencies for their support so far, he celebrated the seizure of the spate of attacks on its facilities and offices.

He assured Anambra State indigenes to completion of its burnt offices and replacement of movable facilities before the governorship election.

‘I am glad that the attacks on our facilities have subsided and the CVR is now in its 11th week. Over two million Nigerians have so far registered online, Prof Yakubu stated.

‘I want to express the Commission’s appreciation to the security agencies and all members of ICCES for your continued support to elections and the electoral process in Nigeria. This year alone, the Commission has conducted eight by-elections made up of four Federal Constituencies, three State Constituencies and one Councillorship Constituency in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

‘The last by-election was held about four weeks ago in Kaduna State. The next by-election will be held in Delta State. We look forward to the support of the security agencies to ensure that we deliver yet another credible election for the Isoko South I State Assembly Constituency this weekend.

‘The focus of this meeting is the Anambra State governorship election holding on November 6, 2021. You will recall that early this year, the Commission successfully expanded voter access to polling units in Nigeria. In Anambra State, there are now 5,720 polling units to which personnel and materials will be delivered.

‘Similarly, the number of registered voters has increased because of the CVR. All 18 political parties are fielding candidates in the election. The campaign by parties and their candidates has commenced.

‘As you are aware, our state office in Awka was attacked resulting in extensive damage to the building and the destruction of critical facilities for the election including ballot boxes, voting cubicles, vehicles, power generators and several non-sensitive materials for the election.

‘I am glad to report that we have made arrangements to replace all lost movable materials. Similarly, we are making efforts to rebuild the physical facilities which will be completed before the election.

‘For voter accreditation during the Anambra governorship election, the Commission intends to introduce a new technology called the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which has the capability for both the fingerprint and facial biometric accreditation.

‘Over the last three days, we have explained and demonstrated how the new device will work during our consultative meetings with political parties, civil society organisations and the media.

‘I must also add that we have concluded arrangement to pilot the new device this weekend in the Isoko South I State Constituency by-election in Delta State,’ the INEC Chairman stated.

