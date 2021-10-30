Mr Echeng Eworo is the new Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police. He assumed duties on October 8, 2021, as the 32nd Commissioner of Police in Anambra State Command.

Prior to his appointment as the CP Anambra State, he had served as Commissioner of Police Baysela State, Commissioner of Police, Central Criminal Registry, FCID, Abuja, and Commander of the Mopol Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In this interview with NGOZI UWUJARE, he speaks on issues surrounding the November 6 governorship election in Anambra as well as on other issues affecting the state.

It’s been just a few week since you took over as the new police boss in Anambra State. How has the job been since you took over?

In keeping with the vision of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman to rejig and stabilise the security architecture to be able to fully reclaim the public space across the country as well as maintain law and order, the Command under my watch shall take drastic measures in crime prevention across the state . We have undertaken a critical threat analysis and embark on painstaking intelligence gathering through strategic deployment of our intelligence assets, robust synergy with sister security agencies, organised vigilante groups and other stakeholders. My style remains preventive policing.

The issue of unknown gunmen killing people and committing atrocities has been a major security challenge in parts of the South-East. What are you doing about these faceless people?

Most of the feat we have recorded, we give credit to Ndi Anambra on how promptly they have given us information, and we urge them to sustain it. Also among other strategies the command keeps evolving new strategies to tackle emerging security concerns. We also have sustained and intensified our patrol and surveillance in the state.

The governorship election in the state will hold on November 6. What are your plans to curtail crime during the election?

Our deployment is done in such a way that we can contain security challenges before, during and after the elections. There is no doubt that, as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, you are critical partners in the peace and security architecture of the state. Your primary role in communicating effectively and transparently to the general public, major incidents in our country confers on you the position of stakeholders.

How we manage this vital and sensitive role, especially at this critical time when elections are approaching, should weigh in favour of our national interest. I therefore count on your valuable support devoid of sentiments to be able to effectively police Anambra State. I wish to extend my hand of fellowship and urge you all to join me in fighting acts of criminality in the state, especially by reporting security-related incidents in the most professional and objective manner.

What are you doing to stop police officers from harassing innocent members of the public? There are allegations that many of those arrested as ‘unknown gunmen’ are actually innocent youths.

I am not unmindful of other challenges bordering on professional misconduct on the part of my officers. I urge members of the public to promptly report erring officers to the Command for appropriate sanctions, as I am firm in my belief that every resident or visitor to Anambra State deserves to be treated decently in line with the policing principles handed down by the IGP Alkali Baba Usman.

How about the unending stay-at-home order by the IPOB/ ESN? How are you handling the issue in Anambra?

Undoubtedly, the command has been bold in confronting all security challenges and threats and indeed has recorded several successes in curbing some crimes. I want also to appreciate the Government of Anambra State, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state for supporting the police in the noble cause of ensuring peace and stability.

