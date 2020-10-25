Vincent Kalu

Association​ of Anambra State Development ​Unions (AASDU) has unequivocally dissociated its members in Lagos from the looting and destruction of public infrastructure that accompanied the alleged hoodlums’ infiltration of the #EndSARS protest in the state, saying they are ‘builders and not destroyers.’

In a statement signed by its President, Vincent Osakwe, and Publicity Secretary, Ejike Metu, the group debunked the allegation that its members were involved in the wanton destruction​ of public property in the state.

While expressing its empathy with those affected by the dastardly act, the AASDU said: “Lagos has been and will continue​ to be home to the Igbo. AASDU appreciates the convivial environment which the centre of excellence has given to the Igbo to ventilate their individual and collective ambitions without let or hindrance.

“We know our leaders and we also know those who speak for the Igbo. Therefore, the seed of ethnic discord being​ sown by a segment of those jealous of the purposeful relationship between AASDU and its landlord​ should not only be nipped in the bud, but should also be roundly discouraged by men of goodwill in the state,” the statement added.