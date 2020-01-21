The board of Ekiti Football Association led by Bayo Olanlege, on Saturday, in Ado-Ekiti unveiled the management of the state youth teams. The youth teams, which comprise the U-13, U-16 and the U-19, would be led by tested and youthful coaches, as well as experienced team managers.

The management teams, according to the State FA Chairman, Bayo Olanlege, included Gboyega Afolabi, Olaifa Temitope and Kehinde Anjorin, as team manager, team coordinator and head coach respectively, for the senior team.

The U-16 team has Adedeji Adu, as team manager, Aziz Ogunlayi as team coordinator, and Coach Bolarinwa Idris, from Ekiti State Sports Council, as head of the technical crew. While the management of the U-13 team is led by Yemi Awopetu, as team manager; Qozeem Oladapo, a sports journalist is the team coordinator, and Femi Kumuyi, as head of the technical crew.

Olanlege went ahead to enthuse greatly about the future of football in Ekiti state. He said; “we are not relenting on our desires to build a long lasting and sustainable football legacy for Ekiti state. And with the supports of the state government and genuine football promoters and enthusiasts, I want to assure you that with the formation of these youth teams, the future of football in Ekiti state, is bright.”