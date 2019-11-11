The Postmaster General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Adebisi Adegbuyi, has initiated reforms to overhaul Nigeria’s postal and courier system.

Adegbuyi was optimistic that the earlier position of the service from mere delivery to other services that will add value to the people would definitely bring the national infrastructure back to life.

He made the disclosure at the just concluded Lagos International Trade Fair, during a presentation to unveil plans of the Service to become a communication melting point, where other value added services would be provided aside posting letters.

Taking advantage of the population of Nigeria, the Postmaster General said Nigeria is the biggest market for E- commerce. To this end, the Service has been at the forefront of turning the cross border businesses into e- commerce.

On the need to automate its services , the chief executive said the the Service has started the process, which was partially delayed due to Nigeria’s growing population.

According to him, after thye conclusion of registrations and trainings, NIPOST premises can now be used for biometrics registration, data capturing, and final collection. Also the postal service is in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps for drivers to collect their licenses from NIPOST centers after registering with the corps. He added that BVN registration can also be done in their premises.

Since NIPOST has the reach all over Nigeria, he said “ we need to leverage on that and turn the Service to a massive employment and revenue generting agency. “

On the plan for LCCI to partner with NIPOST to drive the sustainable growth of medium small micro enterprises (MSMEs), Adegbuyi suggesed that a summit be held where small business owners will come together and share their challenges and opportunities. As a post, which belongs to the universal postal union of 192 countries, he promised to help small businesses advertise their products on the platform.

Meanwhile, LCCI President, Babatunde Ruwase, has commended the Service for the introduction of a wide range of products and services, including E- commerce, logistics and micro finance collaborations among others.