From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Matters Commission (ICPC) to check vote-buying in the forthcoming general election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers State, Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, stated this during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Correspondents’ Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Sinikiem described vote-buying as a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the country’s system, saying INEC has also sensitised youths in various villages in the country to monitor and report anyone involved in the act during the elections.

Speaking through the Head, Voter Education and Publicity, Mark Usulo, the REC said by the new Electoral Act, anyone found with a permanent voter’s card (PVC) that does not belong to him or her, risks a jail term.

He said security agencies have been briefed to go after people in possession of PVCs that are not theirs.

“We are collaborate with EFCC and ICPC in case of vote-buying; the military and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps have been briefed on the Electoral Act,” he said.

Sinikiem called on the media to ensure accurate reportage of INEC activities before, during and after the general election, adding that the electoral body will ensure free, fair, credible and violent-free election.

“I don’t think there would be any form of electoral violence,” he said.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chris Finebone, who declared the Correspondent’s Week open, tasked the media on robust support to INEC to have a successful election .

He charged journalists to be objective in their daily reportage knowing their onus in the development of society.

The Correspondents’ Week had as its theme: “Media Vigilance Ahead of Peaceful 2023 Election in Rivers State.”