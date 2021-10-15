The Ethiopian government has put in a lot of emphasis on infrastructure development in Addis Ababa in particular and it is partnering with a lot of private investors to improve travel and tourism by allocating more space for people who are willing to take the risk to develop infrastructure. It’s a very deliberate policy which the government is using to make more people fly into Ethiopia and not just to transit. Right now, there are 10 tourist locations with tax incentives and with that, you don’t have to pay profit tax so that you can actually build your resorts and ours is one them.

The government has in- vested in three tourist locations in the country; South, Elephant Century and Golgora and they are trying to make people invest in more hubs so that Addis Ababa is not the only place you think of when you come to Ethiopia. One thing more that they need is to get others into the market by allowing investors from neighbouring countries who are interested in invest- ing in the Ethiopian tourism industry to have a chance to look into other locations because we can’t always do it by ourselves. We need to allow other people to see the benefits that can be reaped from working in Ethiopia as a whole.