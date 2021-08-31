The chairman, Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Prince Lateef Fagbemi, has assured the college community that the council would ensure the institution experiences growth and development in all ramifications.

He made this remark at the inaugural meeting of the governing council with staff of the institution.

Fagbemi stated that the council would approach its task with an open minds and listening ears, and shall not only be fair to all but will be guided by the rule of law and due process in carrying out its mandate. He noted that staff motivation was essential to quality performance, and promised that the council would ensure that what is required for the achievement of optimal staff motivation is put in place.

He appreciated the Federal Government for re-appointing him as the governing council chairman for a second time, which has never happened before in the history of the college. He said that his appointment for the second time is an opportunity for him to serve humanity, and contribute his quota to the development of education in Nigeria, YABATECH in particular.

The chairman congratulated members of staff elected to represent the academic board and the congregation on the council. He commended the entire members of academic board and congregation for the conduct of free and fair election that brought the crop of personalities to council. Likewise, the college management was commended for the leadership provided in the administration of the institution.

“I would like to appreciate members of the immediate past governing council, who worked tirelessly with me to achieve the much we could. It is heartwarming to note that one of the last council members, Isa Anwalu, has been appointed chairman, governing council of Federal Polytechnic, Mubi. Similarly, after about a year into the tenure of the last council, another prominent member, Biodun Omoleye was found worthy and appointed as the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. That was not all, Kayode Akiolu, a proud member of the last council, also got elected into the House of Representatives, as a member representing Lagos Island Federal Constituency II. Nothing better illustrates the caliber of members with whom I delightfully worked in the last council than these lofty career elevations. It is my prayer that this present council will relentlessly build upon and surpass the successes achieved by the former council.”

The legal luminary was elated that YABATECH was recently ranked the best polytechnic in Nigeria; he congratulated the rector, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, other principal officers of the college and the entire staff and students for the achievement, a feat worthy of celebration. He also appealed to them to work even harder to retain the enviable position.

