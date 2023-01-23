Iyaloja General of Mile 12 Market in Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Iyabo Ahmed, has restated the commitment of traders and the leadership of the market to the ambition of APC presidential standard flag-bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Iyaloja also pledged her support and that of the traders to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Although we market women and men are not politicians, we are traders, but Asiwaju has done so much for us, even Governor Sanwo-Olu has done tremendous things to better our lot in Mile 12 and Lagos, We will support them and we are very committed to their course.

“I also hear some people in the market are abusing us, these people making noises are just rabble-rousers. We are behind Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, who is our leader,” she said.

Ahmed said some traders in the market have been fomenting trouble and challenged the authority of Ikosi Isheri council boss, Bolanle Bada, while the council chairperson has been trying to calm them down, they have been resisting peace.

“In last December, these people even called for the arrest of the council chairman, I was invited too. I told the police how these people have been pulling down shops without informing the authority, especially the council boss.

“Meanwhile, I had earlier reported to the council of how they were using some parts of the market as a brothel, how they brought some underage girls from Ibadan to do prostitution, and how miscreants have been using the place as a hide-out,” she said.

The leader said the council chairman assured that sanity would be restored in the market and ready for everyone to use.