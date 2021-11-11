From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Uche Egwuagu, CEO of real estate firm Pablo Luxury Homes, has called on the government to partner with reputable real estate firms in order to bridge Nigeria’s housing deficit.

Egwuagu, whose firm is providing low-cost housing for Nigerians, stated this while unveiling Pablo Homes’ latest housing projects design to the media.

He stated that his primary focus is to see that he bridges the housing deficit in Nigeria.

The Enugu-born realtor said that government can help real estate firms by removing the red tape involved in land acquisitions.

‘I started by following my uncle who is a surveyor to work on layouts and acres of community lands a few years ago,’ Egwuagu said when asked about how he got started. ‘That experience helped me to know more about land development. From there, I started developing my ambitions for the real estate business.

‘I officially started my company in 2017 with the help of my elder brother who is a surveyor. From there, we acquired our first layouts in Nteje, Anambra state, developed them and started selling to clients. The rest was history.’

On his unique selling point, he said he is focused on making sure that an average Nigerian has a decent accommodation without paying a fortune.

He said he has no plans to compete with big names in the real estate business but distinguish himself through his dedication and commitment to duty.

‘I am more concerned with building a Nigerian centric brand that will be known for providing low-cost houses for Nigerians. I am not planning to compete with any big name in the real estate business, I will just put in my best and allow God to do the rest.’

On his philanthropy, Egwuagu said that he established Pablo Foundation to support young entrepreneurs in Nigeria and as well the less privileged in Nigeria.

