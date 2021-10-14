By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, reiterated his administration’s commitment in building affordable houses across the state for Lagosians.

The governor made the affirmation at the commissioning of Bayview Estate, Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki.

The newly commissioned project made it 11 housing estates that would be commissioned by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in two years.

The project consists of a 100-unit of 68 terraces of 4 bedrooms with a maid’s room each and 32 flats of 3 bedrooms with a maid’s room.

Sanwo-Olu, who was a former managing director/chief executive officer of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), initiated the project four years ago when he was at the helm of affairs of the organisation.

The project is a joint venture between the state government and Misa Ltd.

Speaking at the event, the governor disclosed that before the end of the year and first quarter of next year, another set of housing estate will be commissioned in Ibese, Ikorodu, Agbowa, Anthony, Sangotedo and Epe.

He said the phase two of the commissioned projects will also be initiated and pledged that his administration will continue to work with private sector in addressing the issue housing deficit in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .