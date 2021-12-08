From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration is committed to the wellbeing of Nigerians.

According to him, stronger partnership with the private sector would help in improving health facilities and access in the country, adding that a nation needs a healthy population to prosper.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this at a virtual groundbreaking ceremony of African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), a landmark hospital project that will significantly transform the healthcare sector in West African sub-region.

The health project is being implemented by African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the Federal Government, Kings College Hospital, London, University of Winsconsin Teaching Hospital, USA and Christies Hospital, Manchester.

The president said the challenges faced in the health sector require collective will, partnership and more resources, especially in tackling brain drain.

“It is my pleasure to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony of AMCE, Abuja, Nigeria. Today represents more than just the groundbreaking ceremony for a landmark hospital project that will significantly transform the healthcare sector in West Africa.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .