From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has promised to deliver a transparently honest national executive of the party in the forthcoming National Convention.

Speaking after several hours meeting at Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, the governors dismissed the insinuation that they are scuttling the conduct of the convention for their selfish reasons.

The Governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ebonyi, Engr Dave Umahi, Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, Kebbi, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Gombe, Yahaya Inuwa and Anambra State deputy governor, Nkem Okeke were the early birds.

Others in attendance include Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, Kaduna, Nasil El-rufai, Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Niger, Abubakar Bello, Plateau, Simon Lalong, Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Kano, Umar Ganduje, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, and Yobe State Governor who doubles as the chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni among many others.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the meeting, Forum Chairman, Atiku-Bagudu, said that they are keeping their discuss close to their chest until after the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Reacting specifically to the speculations that the governors are scuttling the convention, he said: “I think, first we appreciate that Nigerians are interested in what the APC is doing because Nigerians give us their mandate by electing us into offices and holding to us high esteem and we are very conscious of that.

“All the APC Governors have met and as always have appreciated the need to work together with the other stakeholders, we have always been humbled that we are not the only stakeholders of the party – to work with other stakeholders and to ensure that we deliver transparently, honestly, national executive that will earn the confidence of all party members,” the Forum assured.

On the outcome of the meeting, he said: “The PGF met to discuss developments in the states. We have discussed and reviewed elections that took place in FCT, the Osun primaries, the Court judgement that resolved the Kano congress issue and then preparation for the National Convention where we took briefings.

“We had briefings from the Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State. And we discussed the meeting we are going to have with Mr President to further discuss on the party Convention,” he said.