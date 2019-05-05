Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Babs Ogunade has stated in clear terms that the federation is committed to developing the domestic league.

Ogunade stated in a chat that the federation is painstaking working behind the scene to roll out a well articulated programme that will ultimately benefit players.

“There’s a lot going on behind the scene and it is for the good of all. The federation is discussing with some organizations for the sponsorship of the men’s Premier League. Whatever, we’re doing, we want to do it well because a lot depends on the domestic leagues for men, women and youth.”

He noted that with the dotted lines signed for the Zenith Bank sponsored women’s league and the national divisions 1 and 2 leagues, the men’s league will follow suit. “The players have nothing to fear and I can assure that in a matter of weeks, an announcement would be made.”