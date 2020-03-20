Benjamin Babine, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, restated the commitment of the administration to keeping Nigerians safe and secured.

He stated this at the unveiling of the National Broadband Plan 2020–2025 and commissioning of the Communications and Digital Economy complex and National Emergency Toll-Free Number 112 saying the deployment of digital technology was critical to national security and economic growth.

“Commissioning the Emergency Communications Centre and 112 Toll-free Number further shows our resolve to keep Nigerians safe. We have taken advantage of digital technology to ensure that Nigerians in distress are only a dial away from the relevant emergency response institutions in the country. This will go a long way in supporting our efforts to improve the security of lives and properties. Digital technologies have become a useful platform for economic diversification and we recognise the benefits of these technologies. Digital economy will also support us in fighting corruption through digitalisation and enabling government digital services. Having recognised the benefits of these technologies we have decided to adopt the digital economy paradigm early.

“I have directed the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to work with all relevant government agencies to ensure that critical national infrastructure are protected. I therefore urge the mobile network operators to ensure full attainment of the target set in the plan and also give sufficient attention to unserved and underserved areas while deploring their services,” the president said.