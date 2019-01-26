NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday in Ibadan, says his administration is committed to making Nigeria better for all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president arrived Ibadan airport into the waiting hands of a tumultuous crowd of supporters from where he proceeded to the ancient Mapo hall, in an open roof double decker bus for the campaign.

The president also had an interactive session with traditional rulers.

The president had in the motorcade waved to acknowledge thousands of residents and supporters who had thronged the streets to show him love and support.

At the Mapo hall, Buhari urged the people to vote massively for APC candidates at all levels, saying all they needed the people’s support to make Nigeria better for all.

Buhari said that the nation would have progressed better if the present administration earned what PDP wasted in 16 years.

“Today, we are working seriously on infrastructure. Our roads, railway and other major sectors are getting utmost attention.

“Our ministers are working seriously on the rail, power and road projects. I am very sure that all will be completed by the end of this year,” he said.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that the Buhari-led administration would not relent in its effort to transform the nation and make it better for all.

“We met the nation in a bad condition and with nothing on ground. On assumption of office, we have built a very solid foundation that needed to be consolidated upon.

“The records are there for all to see. What we have come for is your support to take the nation to the next level,” he said.

Sen. Bola Tinubu, APC National Leader, urged the people not to allow corrupt people deceive or lie to them, saying the Buhari-led administration deserves another term.

He said the administration needed to consolidate on the foundation it has laid for a better nation in the last three and half years.

“I hope you heard the allegation that we want to rig election. Don’t mind them, this has been their stock-in-trade. With these our number, do we need to rig elections.

“We are confident of the support we have across the country. Our people have confidence in us and are willing to vote massively for APC candidates,” he said.

Mr Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, said Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate has already said that he would sell off public assets and enrich his friends.

“We need to be wary of Atiku, who has told us he will sell off public assets and enrich his friends.

“He is not ready to enrich Nigerians, empower our youths and develop Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu urged the people to vote massively for Buhari and other APC candidates, saying they paraded the best candidates who have the interest of the people at heart.

Also, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Director-General, APC Presidential Campaign Council, said that the Buhari-led administration has invested hugely in infrastructural development of the country.

Amaechi, who is also the minister of Transport, said the standard railway gauge from Lagos to Ibadan, would be completed before the governorship election.

He urged the people to vote massively for the president and other APC candidates for the good work they have done to country.

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State said that the Buhari-led administration had in the last three and a half years, moved the nation from low to the next level of growth and development.

“Mr President, I assure you that our people will vote massively for APC at all levels. This election will be between progress and retrogression, accountability and impunity, daylight and darkness,” he said.

Chief Akin Oke, Oyo State APC Chairman, said in 2015, the state gave the president the highest votes in the south west and pledged that it would replicate the feat in the forthcoming election.