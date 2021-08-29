From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, reiterated the commitment of his administration to participatory and inclusive governance.

The governor, who participated in a virtual interactive session with the Osun Development Association (ODA), commended the group for its role in the creation of the state, and the strategic partnership it has offered over the years.

He, however, invited more stakeholders in the Osun project to partner with the state in the journey ahead, saying, “from the inception of our administration, we made it clear that we would be running a participatory government because no one has monopoly of knowledge.

“So, we appreciate what this association has contributed to the development of the state and invite other stakeholders to follow this example of strategic partnership.”

He promised to look into issues raised during the interactive session. While noting that Osun State has a development plan that runs for 10 years, he stressed that his administration has ensured that its budgets align with the plan.

“With respect to mining, what played out before now was purely artisanal mining which had its flaws. But now, we have done well to open up the sector to investors who will guarantee responsible mining,” he said.

Speaking on security, Oyetola said, “Security has been a challenge all over, but Osun has remained perhaps the most peaceful state in Nigeria. On the part of government, we have been able to foster partnership between the conventional and local security outfits in a properly regulated manner.”

He noted that the state has a committee on farmers and herders matters that manages issues that may likely emanate from there.

On the promotion of cultural value, he said: “We have tried to create awareness about the values in our culture through the Adire-Osun project.”

