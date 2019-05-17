Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared his administration is committed to the peace process initiated for the development of the state.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by selected clergymen of Ikwerre origin, yesterday, Governor Wike said the government needs peace to entrench development across the state.

He said: “We are sincere about the peace process we initiated. We are not playing politics with the peace process. It is for this reason the attorney general entered into a noble prosequi for some persons.

“Government needs peace to entrench development in different parts of the state. However, we are committed to peace that is not against the interest of the state. We are not working for conditional peace.”

Governor Wike said he would continue to work for the entire state, which he sees as his primary constituency.

“As a governor, I am from a particular ethnic group, but I am not a governor for only that ethnic group. I am a governor of Rivers State.

“So, my interest is for the entire state. But, somebody must come from somewhere,” he said.

The governor thanked the clerics for their role in the promotion of peace and reconciliation, and enjoined them to continue to build peace across the state.

He said the success recorded during the elections proved that the prayers of Rivers clerics worked for the people.

Earlier, leader of the selected clergymen and President of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Prof. Simeon Achinewhu, congratulated Governor Wike on his re-election.

“Your re-election for a second term is a general acceptance by the good people of Rivers State that you performed creditably well in your first tenure.

“We join the people to appreciate you on your performance in your first term and pray that God will give you more wisdom to perform even better in your second term,” he said.

The group lauded the governor for initiating a peace and reconciliation process by extending the olive branch after the elections.

“We pray God to touch everybody concerned to accept this olive branch and fully participate in the process of reconciliation and total peace in Rivers State,” the clerics said.

They assured the governor they would work towards bringing all interest groups together for a joint solidarity visit to the Government House.