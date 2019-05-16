Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his administration is committed to the peace process he initiated for the development of the state.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by selected clergymen of Ikwerre origin yesterday, Governor Wike said that the state government needs peace to entrench development across the state.

He said: “We are sincere about the peace process that we initiated. We are not playing politics with the peace process. It is for this reason that the Honourable Attorney General entered a noble prosecute for some persons.

“Government needs peace to entrench development in different parts of the state. However, we are committed to peace that is not against the interest of the state. We are not working for conditional peace”.

Governor Wike said that he would continue to work for the entire state, which he sees as his primary constituency.

“As a governor, I am from a particular ethnic group, but I am not a governor for only that ethnic group. I am a governor of Rivers State.

“So, my interest is for the entire State. But, somebody must come from somewhere”.

The governor thanked the clerics for their role in the promotion of peace and reconciliation and enjoined them to continue to build peace across the state.

He said that the success recorded during the elections proved that the prayers of Rivers clerics worked for the people.

Earlier, the Leader of the selected clergymen of Ikwerre extraction and President of Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide, Professor Simeon Achinewhu, congratulated Governor Wike on his re-election.

He said: “Your re-election for a second term is a general acceptance by the good people of Rivers State that you performed creditably well in your first tenure.

“We join the good people of Rivers State to appreciate you on your performance in your first term and pray that God will give you more wisdom to perform even better in your second term “.

The group lauded the governor for initiating a peace and reconciliation process by extending the olive branch after the elections.

“We commend your courage for extending the olive branch for total peace and reconciliation in Rivers State. We pray to God to touch everybody concerned to accept this olive branch and fully participate in the process of reconciliation and total peace in Rivers State “.

The Ikwerre clerics assured the governor that they would work towards bringing all interest groups together for a joint solidarity visit to the Government House