The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State said it would do everything possible to ensure that the forthcoming governorship election in the state is held peacefully.

The party also assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its support for a successful election exercise in the state.

The party’s director of Publicity and Strategy, Mr. Steve Otaloro, while addressing delegates from the 18 local government areas of the state who visited the state secretariat of the party in Akure, said the APC was committed to a peaceful poll on October 10.

Otaloro said Akeredolu’s government has done so more in the area of peaceful and stable community for the state to deserve a re-election life than to allow such lofty status to be affected negatively by any kind of violence during election.

He said peace is the greatest wealth that any community could benefit from its political system, adding, “that much is what the government of Akeredolu has instituted in Ondo State and the person of the governor and the party are not committed to violence as to allow anyone to disrupt the said peace at any time.”

He said the state government has attained a lofty height within the last three and a half years, hence the need for Akeredolu to be reelected.

“To date, the APC led government has constructed over 401km of roads across the state in just three and a half years.

“On Ore Industrial Hub, Akeredolu went to China and signed a deal with the Linyi Municipal government for the establishment of industries in Ondo State. That singular trip resulted in the success story of Ondo-Linyi industrial hub where seven industries are now fully operational.

“The future of Ondo State is in the deep sea port that is being pursued by Governor Akeredolu. The governor has emphatically assured that there is no going back on the march towards having a deep sea port in the state.

The Akeredolu-led government recently distributed to schools, science equipments worth several millions of Naira. The government of the APC will continually usher in great economic prosperity in Ondo State,” Otaloro added.