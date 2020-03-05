Gloria Ikegbule

The Chancellor of the University of Science, Commerce and Business Administration (ESCAE), Benin Republic, has said the institution is committed to quality education, noting that Africa will become great if students work hard and graduate to serve the people.

Dr. Theodore Mehoba spoke during the 2019 Graduation and Matriculation Ceremony held at Tiwani Ceremonial Hall, Port-Novo recently. He said: “The purpose of university education is to be trained to serve and improve humanity. African countries will become great if you work hard at your studies and come out to serve and improve the prevailing conditions in our continent.

“I want you to be confident, proud of yourself and always say: “I can do it”, because you are a success. I stand to tell everybody here today that we are admitting great scholars that will bring positive changes into our economy, politics and social life,” he said.

He admonished the students to be of their best behavior just as he charged them to respect the laws in Benin Republic. The university offers certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programme.

In his remarks, the registrar of the university, Marius Ahonon admonished told matriculating students to be conscious of the importance of the tertiary institution and take advantage of the training to develop themselves for the purpose of serving humanity. He encouraged the graduating students to be good ambassador of the institution.

Ahonon also challenged the students to give in their best, having left their families and home countries to be in the school. He appealed to well meaning individuals, corporate Nigerians and philanthropists to support and assist the university’s development process.

His words: “University is special for so many reasons. You are here to develop your talents so that you can contribute in a meaningful way to the development of Benin Republic, Nigeria and Africa. If you take your studies seriously, this purpose will be realized.

“There is need to raise funds to expand our programme and projects. We need funds to improve our physical presence in terms of infrastructure and the quality of service.

I therefore use this opportunity to solicit for support from individuals, corporate Nigeria and philanthropists to be able to deliver on pending projects and programme.”