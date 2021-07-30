The Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, has assured that the state will maintain its leadership position as preferred investor destination in Nigeria, as can be confirmed by recent data from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

NIPC in its recent report showed that 30 percent of the total investments in Nigeria was in Ogun State with $500 million new investments, the highest in the country for the second quarter of 2021.

Mrs. Longe who dropped the hint while speaking with news men in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said the present administration would continue to implement business-friendly policies that would enable the state surpass the $500 million investment recorded between April and June this year. The commissioner noted that with the various infrastructural projects executed by the government, more investors are expected to start operations across the different industrial hubs in the state. She added that her Ministry and the Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (OgunInvest) have been attracting investments, as well as creating the enabling environment for businesses to grow, stressing that the state was on course to exceed its present performance.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.