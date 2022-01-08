From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Executive Director of Broadmax Consulting Limited, Emmanuel Aprije, has said the firm remains committed to revamping the educational system in the country through distance learning.

Aprije, at a press briefing in yesterday, explained that organisation was birthed to help reach out to people who want to further their education but have little or no time to do so because of their jobs.

According to him, the organisation is affiliated to Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State, Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, Oyo State, the Institute of Corporate and Business Affairs Management, Lagos, and the Institute of Investment and Insolvency Management, Lagos State.

He said the school has postgraduate studies like; MBA in Accounting and Finance, Human Resources Management, Marketing, Risk Management and Insurance, General Management and HND to BSC conversation programmes.

“Broadmax was birthed to reach out to people who want to further their education but have little or no time to do so because of their jobs.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“So, Broadmax is a conduit between the affiliated universities and the individuals that are both in the private and public sectors for them to achieve and actualise their educational pursuit through distance learning.

“We have enough students across the country running different programmes.

“We run programmes like Masters in Business Administration, Public Administration, Transport Management and Public Management with different areas of specialization such as Accounting and Finance, Risk and Insurance Management, Human Resources, Marketing and General Management. We equal running PGD programmes, HND to BSC conversion programmes.

“In the next five years, Broadmax should have really bridged the gap between students who are working and universities. Equally, we are hopeful that our students would be the best and dominate the market and corporate space,” he said.