The Deputy Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, has reassured customers that the financial institution remained committed to meeting their desires, especially in supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to succeed by helping them create jobs and ultimately boost the economy. Etuokwu gave the assurance in Abuja at an evening meeting tagged “Conversation with the DMD”, designed for the bank’s SME customers in the North.

According to him, the North remains a strategic business environment for the bank, as plans were afoot to get more customers up North into the financial sector.

He added that Access Bank, has over the years, designed products and services suitable for various existing SMEs and start-ups, urging its customers to visit Access Bank branches to discuss their financial challenges; to allow the bank to determine how it can intervene. He said: “The bank remains resolute in its drive to engage and empower SMEs by providing access to funds, markets and knowledge and that objective is at the heart of the b≥usiness engagement sessions in key cities across the nation. “We have organised this engagement session to provide an opportunity to meet one on one with our SME customers in Abuja, provide them with a platform to ask questions, get answers and solutions that helps them take their businesses to the next level.

