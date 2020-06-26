Gyang Bere, Jos

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Seddi Sebastian Maimako has expressed grieved concerned over persistent security challenges that has claimed lives in the Institution.

Prof. Maimako, who disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing to marked his fourth year in office said frantic efforts is being made to secure lives and property.

“Despite the huge successes we have recorded so far, it has not been plain sailing all the way. The University has been confronted with several challenges along the way.

“The issue of security has continued to be a source of concern with the increase demand to protect lives and property of the University’s resilient and hard-working staff and students but without the commensurate financial resources to adequately and comprehensively do so.”

Prof. Maimako explained that the Management is working assiduously to improve the internal security personnel to make them more proactive in responding to security threats.

He noted that JaMB rated the Institution as the 7th most subscribed University in Nigeria with 46,082 candidates applying for admission in 2018 exercise.

Prof. Maimako said based on the available data, JAMB ranked the University of Jos as the fourth best among Nigerian Tertiary Institutions that had admitted candidates from the 37 states and FCT with 31 states having not less than 20 candidates admitted.

He explained that the Institution has witnessed massive infrastructural development in the last four years and said 43 out of 75 programmes run in the University has full accreditation from NUC.