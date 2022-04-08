From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has boasted it will win the 2023 general election if it’s free and fair.

Its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, stated this, yesterday, when he received the United Nations Needs Assessment Mission at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja .

He appealed to the UN mission to support efforts by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results electronically.

Ayu said the only obstacle to his party winning the 2023 polls is if it was not conducted free and fair by INEC.

“As a political party, we are very confident that if we have free and fair elections, the PDP will sweep all, as we have demonstrated in recent times. So, we are very confident in a free and fair election, we will return to the winning ways and will be able to win several states and, when we have the presidential election, we will definitely win the presidential election. The only obstacle in the way we believe is when elections are not conducted freely and fairly. But as long as they are conducted free and fairly, this party is capable, is up and going, is rebuilding, is strong, is spread all over the country and Nigerians believe in us.

“Therefore, your comment to support particularly agencies like the INEC, and several other supportive organisations will be very, very useful.”

Leader of the UN team, Gakwandi Kubwimana, said they were in the country to assess the needs of the country and key stakeholders ahead of the 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, the opposition party has announced further extension in the deadline for the sale of its nominations forms for its primaries for the 2023 polls.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said: “The last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to Thursday, April 14, while the last day for the submission of all forms has been extended to April 17.”