From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said the Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port Harcourt would stand out as an eloquent contribution of the state towards the growth of legal education in the country.

According to him, that was why the best facilities and attention were being given to the ongoing structural work in order to match the furnishing aspect later, so, that it would be the envy among other Law School campuses.

Governor Wike made the assertion shortly after inspecting the progress of work on the main campus and the staff quarters of the school, yesterday.

The Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, Emeka Ngige, and the Director General of Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, accompanied the Rivers governor.

Governor Wike stated that every responsible government will attract the institutions to be sited within its jurisdiction and to secure the desirable benefits. The governor also said that the economy of the state will enjoy a boost because of the establishment of the law school in Port Harcourt.

He said: “It is our own contribution to the growth of the legal education. And as a lawyer, and governor, it will not be fair that I fail in such regards, contributing to the growth of legal education.

“So, as part of our own contribution and training of our lawyers, this is to see that the best of the quality is given to them by providing the best of the facilities that they require.”

Governor Wike explained that the intermittent inspection visit he undertakes with the chairman of the Council of Legal Education and the Director General of the Nigerian Law School was to ensure that what his administration promised is what is being provided.

