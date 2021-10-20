Sundry Foods Group said it has contributed immensely to growing the economy of the country by creating several outlets and job opportunities for Nigerians.

Head, Marketing, of the Group, Nduka Mokwunye, who disclosed this at the official ceremony of Stand Alone Pizza Jungle in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, recently said the Group has pizza jungles in 26 states in the country and a significant number of workers, who were trained to contribute to the economy. He stated that the organisation has large business concentration in Port Harcourt, and other parts of the country, adding that the state capital has become the flagship of Pizza Jungle.

He said: “We have 26 pizzas Jungle stores and each store has a significant number of employees. I can say that we have contributed immensely in the economy of the nation, by creating outlets and experience centres that are also employing people and training them.”

“We have a huge concentration of our businesses in Port Harcourt, as well as other regions of the country. Since our business started here, we want to start a standalone here. We are doing the test-run here to make sure everything works well. The reason we have also chosen this area of Port Harcourt is that it is a high traffic area.”

The Marketing head further disclosed that the firm wants to carve a niche in the industry by ensuring that customers get services commensurable to their money’s worth.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .