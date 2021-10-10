From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Sundry Foods Group said it has contributed immensely in growing the economy of the country, by creating several outlets and job opportunities to Nigerians.

Head, Marketing, of the Group, Nduka Mokwunye, disclosed this at the official ceremony of Stand Alone Pizza Jungle in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the weekend.

Mokwunye said the Group has pizza jungles in 26 states in the country and has a significant number of workers, who were trained to contribute to the economy.

He stated that the organisation has large business concentration in Port Harcourt, and other parts of the country, adding that the state capital is the flagship of Pizza Jungle.

Mokwunye said: “We have 26 pizzas Jungle stores and each stores have a significant number of employees. I can say that we have contributed immensely in the economy of the nation. By creating outlets and experience centres, we are also employing people and training them.”

“We have a huge concentration of our businesses in Port Harcourt, as well as other regions of the country. Since our business started here, we want to start the standalone here. We are doing the test-run here to make sure everything works well.

The reason we have also chosen this area of Port Harcourt is that it is a high traffic area.”

The Head, Marketing, further disclosed that the firm wants to carve a niche in industry by ensuring that customers get services commensurable to their money.

He explained: “What sells us out is the quality of our products. We are particular about experience, especially around consumption of our products. We want to create a lifestyle out of our brand. We see pizza as something people consume as part of their lifestyle.

We are not just selling pizza, we are selling our lifestyle through pizza.

“We have 26 pizza junge stores across Nigeria; but, this (Port Harcourt outlet) is the first stand flashes store in Port Harcourt. Twenty-five of the Pizza store are inside the Kilimanjaro in Delta, Aba, Abuja, Lagos, Asaba, Benin City, etc.

“We are not just an option for consumers, we are creating experiences around consumption of pizza. Our contribution is to make customers aware that they can get more beyond consumption because to large extent, consumers tend to focus on only the value they get from the products.

“We are also making them understand that we are not just here to satisfy the need you have for food, we are also trying to create experience.

“Pizza Jungle is part of a group, Sundry Foods; and as a group, we have a quality; consistency. We also take into cognizance that the health of the consumers is paramount.

“We are not just here to make money, we are here to create a structure, experience and to make customers happy after they consume.”

Sundry Foods Group of Products is a holding company that has different companies of brands under it like Kilimanjaro, Peoples Bread, Peoples Bakery, Kiligrapes.