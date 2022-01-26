By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) has promised not to relent in its efforts to improve primary education in the state.

The board spoke as the world marked the 2022 International Day of Education themed “Changing Course, Transforming Education” on Monday.

Commenting on this year’s celebration and EKOEXCEL’s strides, LASUBEB’s Executive Chairman, Wahab Alawiye-King, said good education is the foundation for the better future the present administration wanted for all Lagos state pupils.

He explained that quality education is also crucial to the state’s progress and growth in the 21st century and that the government is sparing no efforts to develop the sector.

Alawiye-King, who highlighted the achievements of EKOEXCEL in just two years of existence, said it would not relent in upskilling teachers and improving pupils’ learning environment.

‘The recently released EKOEXCEL 2020-2021 Endline Fluency and Numeracy Evaluation that showed EKOEXCEL pupils are making remarkable progress in oral reading fluency and foundational numeracy compared to their performance before the initiative’s commencement, is a challenge to us to up our game and we shall do just that so that by the next evaluation, we will have more progress to report,’ Alawiye-King said.

Permanent Board Member of LASUBEB and oversight chair of the EKOEXCEL Programme Adebayo Adefuye stated that the initiative has big ambitions this year, with the total transformation of basic education the overarching goal.

According to him, ‘Just like the theme of this year’s International Day of Education “Changing Course, Transforming Education”, we at EKOEXCEL won’t relent until we completely change the course of public education in Lagos for the better. A total transformation of public primary education is our goal and we are happy we are on course,’ Adefuye said.