Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Methodist Bishop of Onitsha Diocese, Rt. Revd Biereonwu Onuagha, yesterday, decried the present state of Nigeria saying that the country has drifted from bad to worse.

The prelate said that the present leaders of the country, many of whom he described as “selfish”, appear to be hell-bent on running the country aground with their bad governance style.

Bishop Onuagha spoke in Awka, Anambra State capital during the service of induction of Very Rev. Onyekachi Nwakanma as the presbyter of Awka Circuit at Trinity Methodist Church.

“We are going to 60 years and 60 years of this country is retrogressive to my own thinking. We are retrogressing instead of progressing and I feel very bad about it.

“First of all, let us look at the security situation of this country. It is zero. Our security is very bad. There is infiltration of miscreants everywhere. It is evident. And what these people are thinking of is how to make this country an Islamic country.And that is being perpetuated by about two per cent of the population of this country.

“We are so passive in this country. COVID-19 has given room to the government to close up all our institutions. They are not thinking about opening schools. I mean, we have a bunch of selfish people governing this country”, Bishop Onuagha lamented.

The prelate who commended the members of the church for their commitment towards the growth of Methodist Church disclosed that two new dioceses would be created in Anambra to make them three in number.

“We are 30 years old in Awka and we have gotten about eight branches. Our next plan is to create Awka and Nnewi dioceses in addition to the already existing Onitsha diocese. We will get that done before 2022 runs out”, he stated.