From Uche Usim, Abuja

In a move geared towards ending corruption and enthroning transparency in the extractive industry, the Federal Government, on Tuesday, said it was ending the culture of secret ownership of companies in Nigeria as it constitutes a huge economic threat to the corporate survival of the country.

It noted that the opacity surrounding company ownership was a fertile ground for money laundry.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed who disclosed this in Abuja, at the official launch of ‘Opening Extractives in Nigeria’, explained that the government was determined to reverse the trend by leveraging the ‘Opening Extractives’, a five-year programme by global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) to support 13 countries to implement reforms to disclose the ownership of extractive companies.

Ahmed, who was represented by Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, noted that Nigeria opened the Beneficial Ownership Register by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (NEITI) and the amendment to Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) as a potent move towards dismantling the old order of secret ownership.

She said: “Knowing the real owners of the companies that bid for, invest in and operate Nigeria’s extractive assets has practical implications for the economic growth, physical security and human development in our country. The Federal Government is aware and concerned that anonymous companies remain the major obstacle in the fight against money laundering and corruption.

“They enable corrupt and criminal actors, often with close political connections, to hide behind the chains of companies registered in multiple jurisdictions, to deny the Nigerian citizens of the benefits they should derive from their common wealth.

“Government believes that access to quality beneficial ownership information and data has the capacity to strengthen accountability and transparency which will invariably improve governance of the energy and mining revenues, support businesses, curtail corruption, stop illicit financial flows and help light insecurity”, she added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji had explained that while the agency would continue to work to ensure that the regime of ownership secrecy was demolished, it was important to underline that the campaign for beneficial ownership disclosure was not a zero-sum between government, society and business.

“This is because while governments and citizens benefit in the form of

increased revenues and welfare, legitimate businesses also benefit from improved business climate, fair and open markets, level playing field, corporate accountability, increased profitability, return on investments, reduced reputational risks and improved trust and confidence between them and their host communities etc”, he stated.

In his address, the Chief Executive, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, who backed the government’s effort at ensuring transparency in the sector, said the Commission has also opened a beneficial ownership register for companies operating in the petroleum industry.

“The NUPRC is committed to collaborating on maintaining information on beneficial ownership, maintaining data on companies that own extractive licences, creating a better and healthy business climate. The result of these is that citizens will be aware of who they are doing business with or competing against and will also encourage appropriate stakeholder engagement which is a part of Nigeria’s Open Government Action Plan”, he explained.

NEITI recently revealed that 77 oil and gas companies in Nigeria are indebted to the federation to the tune of N2.659 trillion. The debt arose from failure to remit petroleum profit tax, company income tax, education tax, value added tax, withholding tax, royalty and concession on rentals.

