Governor of Lagos, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has described as exciting the decision of the Dangote Group to site its petroleum, fertilizer and petrochemical company in Lagos.

He said the decision is to the advantage of the state and will lead to real growth and development in the Lekki area and the state in particular.

In a chat with select newsmen recently, Sanwo-Olu said Aliko Dangote is a rare breed that has done so much towards youth employment and economic development of the country.

On Dangote’s refinery project, the governor said: “We are happy with this investment. It is an investment that is real and it is also an investment that has come to stay. In fact, this is the largest single construction site anywhere in the world… We are truly excited. The question is, how do we key into this project?… Part of the things we will be doing here is a comprehensive new infrastructure that will be coming to this corridor. We are closing up on two different roads connection out of this place that one will go straight to Epe and another one will go towards Ijebu-Ode and another one will go right back into Lagos.

“This is necessary because we realise that once this project is finished, they will need to either transport them on the road, or by the shoreline, which is also why, just across here is where we have the Lekki deep sea port. So, all these are comprehensively coming together, because we know that infrastructure has to come around all these conversations and …the road has bridges, it has all sorts of connections that will be able to take the products and also be able to open up this place comprehensively where people can also come and work, live and it will be a full ecosystem that we are building up all around here.”