By Chinelo Obogo

Caverton Helicopters has said that the company is financially stable and safe, debunking online reports to the contrary.

In a statement, the airline said it is committed to safety in all facets of its operations and that it remains financially stable despite the lingering impact of COVID-19 on the national and global operating environment.

Reacting to reports that some of its pilots left the company, the airline said the aviation industry operates a free-market economy whose cardinal principle is free entry and exit, adding that it is within the constitutional rights of those who left the company to do so, as it is within the rights of others to come on board.

”As a matter of fact, the experienced hires by Caverton always come from other companies too, both within and outside the country. Creating a sensation out of some staff leaving one organisation for another organisation amounts to making a mountain out of a molehill. The relevant point is that Caverton always has the required number of well-trained, type-rated, and professional crew (pilots and engineers) from virtually all continents of the globe to meet the complex needs of its premium clients,” the airline said.

The company attributed the suspension of flights with one of its clients to the audit being carried out on it.

”It is also worth stating that regular audit review is not alien in a highly regulated sector like the oil and gas industry. The suspension of flights with one of our esteemed clients is to ensure such a review. It is a partial contract with the company. We are positive that we will return to normal operations once the audit is concluded.

”It is not deniable that the global pandemic negatively impacted the operations of countries and companies in the last two years. The oil and gas sector, Caverton Helicopters’ primary market, was particularly hit due to low demand occasioned by lockdowns across the globe. This affected the company’s operations as clients reduced flights, dropped contracted aircraft, and reduced rates. But despite this, the company always met its obligations to its staff and suppliers. As the world returns to normalcy, the negative impact of the pandemic is wearing off, and our business outlook is more positive than before, reinforced by our strategic decision to diversify our revenue streams.

”To underscore our commitment to safety, capacity building and financial buoyancy, Caverton has built a 40,000 sqm training and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility. With spare parts from original equipment manufacturers, operating within an export free zone, and fitted with an EU regulator certified flight simulator, the facility is the first of its kind not just in Nigeria but in Africa,” it said.

The airline also denied reports that its owner has political affiliations, saying, “Nothing can be farther from the truth.”