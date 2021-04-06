From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said his administration is committing huge resources into fixing basic education, healthcare, roads and water infrastructure to attract massive investments to all parts of the state.

AbdulRazaq said this yesterday at the Igbomina West Social Political and Economic Summit in Agbeola Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He said: “Here in Kwara South, as in everywhere across our state, we are battling with the dearth of basic amenities that can support economic growth. It is for this reason, a lot of investments are ongoing, equitably, into fixing basic education, healthcare, access roads and link bridges, and access to potable water.”

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Senior Special Assistant on Community Interventions, Kayode Zubir, urged the people to support the administration’s efforts to rebuild the state.

“Meaningful investments cannot happen without necessary infrastructure, security of lives and property, a deliberate effort to foster unity and understanding, and business friendly policies,” he said.

AbdulRazaq said the administration is taking every local government area in Kwara State into consideration in its distribution of government’s programmes and projects without leaving out communities in Igbomina land.

“For example, the rehabilitation of the road leading to the National Museum, Esie is to make the ancient monument accessible to tourists and attract supporting investments like malls, hotels and big restaurants to stimulate economic activities.

“We have also rehabilitated the General Bamigboye Road that links the popular Olomu market; work is ongoing on the popular Nitel-Okerimi Oro Grammar School road. We have also fixed Taiwo Road in Omu Aran. Over 700 kilometres of road will be done across the state under the RAAMP project which we have paid for to give our farmers ease access to the market,” the governor said.