From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has reviewed the general state of insecurity, confessing on Tuesday that ‘we are frustrated’.

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi, the Chairman of the Forum (NGF), spoke in Katsina when he led a delegation of the group on a solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Bello Masari over the recent rescue of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, earlier abducted by bandits.

Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, his Jigawa State counterpart, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, as well as Kebbi Governor Abubakar Bagudu part on the visiting entourage.

‘We were sent by all our colleagues to pay a solidarity visit to our elder brother, Governor Aminu Bello Masari and we thank God that all the kids who were abducted were retrieved without any mishap,’ Governor Fayemi stated.

‘However, we as governors are deeply concerned about the security situation in the North-West and the entire country and these things happen almost on a daily basis.

‘We are all tired, we are all frustrated that these issues are happening but, with concerted efforts on our part as governors and commitment of the Federal Government and professional conduct of our security services and our social investment programmes intensified, we shall see the end of this criminality, this brigandage,’ the governor asserted.

‘We will work together and return our country to the path of peace, development progress and prosperity.

‘We want to thank the President for working closely with the government of Katsina State to ensure that the kids were released from the forest of Zamfara State, with the assistance of all the key players involved.’

Fayemi identified social inequality and poverty as causes of the current state of insecurity in the country.

‘For us at the NGF, we are going to be tough on the criminals and tough on banditry, kidnappings and criminality generally.

‘But we also have to be tough on the causes of this problem, social inequality and poverty are key issues.

‘We have to find a way of saving our young people from the merchants of death who use them as cannon fodder for this criminal brigandage.

‘And we can only do that if we provide them with alternative means of livelihood and support system.

‘This is something we are committed to doing as governors so that we don’t keep talking about the same thing over and over again.

‘We assure the people of Katsina State that help is on the way,’ Fayemi said.