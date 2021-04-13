Governor Okezie lkpeazu said his administration is gradually fulfilling all its election promises to Abians.

He stated this while featuring live on a Channels Television programme on Sunday night.

He said Abians were happy with him over what he has done in Aba in terms of road infrastructure which are there for people to see.

He said he sees governance beyond building of roads and payment of salaries pointing out that before he leaves office in 2023, he must have written his name in gold based on what his administration will leave behind.

On agitations by members of the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB), Governor Ikpeazu said

“Some of the issues raised by IPOB are valid and need to be addressed.”

He maintained that Abia remains one of the safest states in the federation and remarked that his administration has a robust system that has helped to protect lives and property.

The state chief executive also revealed that his administration mainstreams employment, strengthening small and medium enterprises, invests in promotion of Made-in-Aba concept, as well as train and establish the automated shoe/garment factory in Aba, in addiction to fixing roads in the commercial nerve centre of the state.

On security, he advocated the establishment of state police to assist governors to adequately tackle the dynamism of modern crime system in the states, and reiterated his support for the creation of a regional security outfit by the southeast governors.