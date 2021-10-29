The Electoral Committee saddled with the NBBF Election said it is ready to organise the election billed for Benin this Saturday October 30.

Chairman of the electoral Committee Dr. Lanre Glover said having study the report of the NBBF congress which set up the committee, they are ready to organise a hitch free election.

Glover who is former president of handball federation of Nigeria said submission of nomination form by interested candidates has been extended to Friday October 29 ,12 noon to enable them give all candidate s opportunity to contest.

He said the election will be conducted on the 30th in Benin as stipulated by the NBBF Election.

“We have invited NOC, FIBA and Ministry of Sports.

He said the committee has not received any instruction or order to postpone the election insisting that all is set for the election.

