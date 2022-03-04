Bankole Olowookere, head coach of the national under-17 women football team, on Thursday assured that his team would make the country proud in their match against DR Congo on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Flamingoes face DR Congo in Kinshasa in a second round first leg match in the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Olowokere told NAN in Abuja ahead of their departure for Kinshasa on Friday that they are looking to score several goals to secure their qualification from the match.

“We are going to DR Congo to make Nigeria proud. This is our mission and we must complete it with perfection.

“We will make sure that we will not concede any goal and we will fight well to score many goals that can ensure our qualification outrightly.

“The return leg match back in Abuja will then be like a formality for the team by God’s grace,” he said.

The coach said 20 players are in the squad to Kinshasa for the first leg match.

“We have been working rigorously together for a couple of weeks now, and I have so much confidence in my players because they have been responding well to training.

“I thank God that we did not sustain any injury during the training sessions.

“So, now we are fully ready for the game, and the players will work hard to ensure good victory and we will be on course towards qualification,” he said.

NAN reports that the Flamingoes will host DR Congo in the return match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 19.(NAN)