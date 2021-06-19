Enoch Adegoke yesterday qualified for next month’s Tokyo Olympics after running a new Personal record of 9.97 (1.2) which was rounded off to 10.00s to become the 4th Nigerian to qualify for the men’s 100m and 12th Nigerian athlete to secure qualification, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Adegoke, who is officially the fastest man in the world so far this year following his 10.16 seconds 100m run at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) All-Comers competition held at the Sports Ground of the FUTA Akure edged Itsekiri Usheoritse and Seye Ogunlewe first-place finish at the Yaba Tech Sports Complex.

And while speaking on the feat achieved, he said

“It was awesome. It’s a time of joy and excitement. I really thank God for it.”

“Coming for the trials I have like three to four targets:

God so good I think I met the targets except for the 9 secs but then it was a time I really wish to come and God did it for me, I really thank Him.