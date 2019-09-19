TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed happiness that the Real Madrid Football Academy has become a reality, saying that major international football stars would be groomed at the facility.

Addressing journalists yesterday, after inspecting the Real Madrid Football Academy in readiness for the commissioning programme on Saturday, Governor Wike said that all the facilities have been put in place for the successful take off of the Academy.

“The administrator in charge of Africa and Asia for Real Madrid will be in Port Harcourt on Thursday night. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will be commissioning the project on Saturday.

“When we promised that we will set up a Real Madrid Football Academy that will help groom international stars in the area of football, so many people played politics and said that it was fake.

“We are happy that it has come to fruition. We have sent people to Madrid and they have been trained as instructors and coaches. We also sent the players of Banham Model Primary School, winners of Channels Television Kids Cup to Madrid for training. They will form the first set of students”, he said.

The governor said the development of the Real Madrid Football Academy was a confirmation that his administration was serious with keeping promises made to Rivers people.

He said, on Saturday, Nigerians would watch live on television the excellent facility that would produce the next set of international soccer stars.

Also, Governor Wike visited the Judges Quarters, which would be commissioned by the administration in October, 2019.

He said: “Rivers State has provided the basic infrastructure for the judiciary. Anybody, who comes here will attest to the fact that Rivers State has provided quality infrastructure for the judiciary to do their work as expected”.

The governor later inspected the Fruit Garden Market built by his administration after the initial market was gutted by fire. The Fruit Garden Market would be commissioned next week.