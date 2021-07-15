It was a carnival-like ceremony, when hundreds of APC faithful in Boripe LGA on Saturday, June 26, 2021, decamped to PDP. In their various defection speeches, the former APC members said they were happy to be back home to PDP where their good fortunes lie. They described PDP as an all-embracing party, where justice, fairness and equity reign supreme.

They described their “duty tour” in APC as years of leave of absence from PDP. The defectors said: “We have absolute trust in the unfailing and quality leadership of Senator Kola Ogunwale and other leaders of PDP in Boripe LGA to make our sojourn in PDP a worth-while endeavour.”

They promised to work relentlessly to give the PDP a resounding victory in the 2022 governorship election. The returnees described Ogunwale as “a pillar of strength and a shining light for PDP since its inception in 1998. We have resolved to team up with the leadership of Senator Ogunwale in Boripe LGA, as a mark of respect for his sterling qualities of welfarism and large-heartedness.”

Ogunwale assured the APC defectors that they would not regret their action: “The umbrella of PDP is large enough to accommodate you to enjoy life more abundant, just like the old members. There is no room for discrimination in PDP as all members are of equal status.

“You have to go to your various units and wards and work very hard for the success of PDP in the 2022 governorship election, which is around the corner. All PDP members are to continue to play politics without bitterness and avoid confrontation in all its aspects. PDP is for love and progress.”

State Chairman of PDP, Sunday Bisi, assured the new members of unfettered access to the party’s good tiding of life and openness in spreading political opportunities to all with the fear of God: “You should avail yourselves the opportunity of obtaining new voter’s card or re-validating same through the on-going INEC registration exercise.

“That is your power to vote for PDP governorship candidate in 2022. Be assured that you will be adequately and firmly accommodated in PDP without let or hindrance.”

PDP governorship hopeful, Senator Ademola Adeleke, sent a goodwill message felicitating with the new party members. Senator Ademola Adeleke called on all PDP faithful in Osun State to continue to conduct themselves peacefully and hold high, the untainted flag of PDP: “The party flag symbolises concord, friendship, amity observance of rule of law, victory and true stewardship to the electorate.”

He assured the Iragbiji gathering that their labour shall not be in vain. Like other speakers, Adeleke advised new and old members to go and register in the on-going INEC voters’ registration that commenced on June 28, 2021: “Voter’s cards remain the weapon of victory at the 2022 governorship election, in which PDP shall coast home to victory in a landslide manner through the grace of God and the affection of the electorates for the party.”

