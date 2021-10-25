By Christian Agadibe

Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Oga Ndi Oga foundation, Godwin Agbasimelo at the weekend made good the saying that charity begins at home when he urged voters in his hometown, Nnewi to support his brother and Labour Party candidate, Obiora Agbasimalo.

He assured that the LP candidate would re-build Anambra state so that the poor and the needy could have a good life.

Speaking at a political rally in Nnewi, Oga Ndi Oga Chairman who has been using his foundation to mitigate poverty in Anambra said: “If we keep quiet because of the fake promises they have made to us, then it means that things will get damaged in the state, and things will be worse than it used to be before. And since we are the ones living in the state, we need to collectively speak out with one voice that enough is enough. We need to re-build our state with our fingers by thump printing on that day, come November 6th.

“If you notice, other parties would always buy people’s vote and pay them to steal ballot boxes but ours is to use our money to re-build Anambra State so that the poor and the needy can have a good life.

Addressing the crowd also, the Labour Party candidate, Obiora Agbasimalo assured Anambra voters who came out enmasse that victory is guaranteed if they gave him their support.

He told the crowd of supporters, “let me greet you on this special day because my heart is full of joy that we beckoned on you people and you answered in your numbers. It shows that the victory of the Government House that we have in mind will come to fulfillment because if we can see the crowd here, then we can tell ourselves the truth that we do not need to do too much to get the people’s vote that what we need to know is what our minds keep telling us; that victory is ours but how can we have this victory?”

He counseled the electorate to come out early to vote at polling units on the election day.

His words: “Then we know that the victory we are looking for, we will get it. If we get there late, we might have challenges but by getting there early and even before the time, we would have been ready to vote and go back home while those that can stay back, stay back and watch over the ballot box making sure that it is not manipulated in anyway”

